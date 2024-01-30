Premature Withdrawal Conditions Can Turn Returns Upside Down

While all the other parameters make the deposit very attractive, there is a need to pay attention to one other aspect that can change the entire equation. This is the impact of premature withdrawal on deposit. The condition related to premature withdrawal have been changed from Nov. 10, 2023 and now the new rules are applicable.

The first point is that premature withdrawal is not allowed for the first four years of the deposit. After the completion of the fourth year, this withdrawal can be done, but if this is done, then the interest rate paid on the deposit will be the rate on the post office savings bank account. This means that the rate of interest will go down significantly on the deposit if it is withdrawn earlier, because at the current moment, the savings bank rate is 4%, while the interest rate on the deposit is 7.5%. This can be a big blow and this will mean that even a slight need for funds, even for a few months before maturity, can cause a huge amount of damage to the earnings.

This is also the reason why the investor has to be very careful and they need to be certain that they will be able to hold on to the deposit for the entire period of five years. If this is possible, then only should they opt for the investment because there is a liquidity constraint for this deposit. If there is a need for funds earlier, then some other option, even with a slightly lower rate of interest, would turn out to be a better choice.