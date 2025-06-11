PPF Vs SIP: What Should You Choose With A Rs 5,000 Monthly Investment Plan?

Investing small amounts regularly could help in long-term wealth accumulation. You can invest a small amount every month to build a sizable corpus over the years. Among the wide range of investment instruments available in the market, PPF and SIPs are the most preferred options for long-term financial goals.

If you have Rs 5,000 to invest every month, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds could help build a sizable corpus. Both investment options help in the long-term wealth accumulation, but they differ in returns, structure, liquidity and tenures.

Which one should you choose? Let’s break it down.