PPF Vs SIP Comparison: How Much Rs 12,500 A Month Will Make By Retirement

Planning for retirement requires disciplined saving and choosing the right investment vehicle. For Indian investors, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds are two of the most popular long-term investment options.

With a wide range of long-term investment options available in the market, PPF is often preferred by risk-averse investors due to its secure nature. On the other hand, SIP is preferred by investors across income groups due to high returns, flexibility and better liquidity.

The PPF scheme tenure is fixed at 15 years and it can be extended in blocks of 5 years each. On the other hand, you can choose the tenure for mutual fund SIPs as per your financial goals.

An investor can invest a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum, or Rs 12,500 a month, in the PPF scheme in a financial year. If you are looking forward to investing this amount, let’s see how the corpus could grow when invested in PPF and SIP.