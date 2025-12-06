PPF Vs ELSS — Which One Builds A Bigger Retirement Corpus?

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is a market-linked mutual fund instrument that offers potentially higher returns, whereas PPF is a government-backed long-term savings scheme known for security. Both PPF and ELSS offer tax benefits. Conservative investors often prefer PPF due to its steady returns, while ELSS is mostly preferred by investors looking for market-linked returns. Let’s take a look at basic factors associated with these two investment instruments.

Tenure and lock-in period: The PPF scheme comes with a lock-in period of 15 years. On the other hand, ELSS comes with a lock-in period of three years. After the lock-in period, there is no maximum tenure for ELSS investments, while the PPF investments mature after 15 years. The PPF investments can be extended in blocks of five years each.

Risks: PPF is seen as a secure investment option, while ELSS comes with moderate risk due to its exposure to stock markets.

Returns: The central government reviews and fixes the interest rate for the PPF scheme on a quarterly basis. Currently, the PPF interest rate stands at 7.1% per annum. On the other hand, ELSS investments have generated average annual returns of 12-18% over a long-term horizon, as per past trends, with many schemes offering steady returns of 15% per annum.

Liquidity: In terms of liquidity, ELSS offers more flexibility due to a shorter lock-in period. Partial withdrawals are allowed after the expiry of five years from the account opening year. On the other hand, partial withdrawals from PPF accounts are allowed under certain circumstances.