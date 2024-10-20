PPF Lock-In: How To Benefit Even After 15-Year Maturity Period On Public Provident Fund Scheme Is Over

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-backed scheme aimed at promoting long-term investments. The returns you earn on PPF investments are tax-free and the deposits are eligible for exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. PPF is considered a suitable investment option for risk-averse investors due to its secured nature.

Interest rate for the PPF scheme is decided by the Finance Ministry each quarter. Currently, the PPF interest rates stand at 7.1% for Q3FY25.

PPF investments can be started with contributions as low as Rs 500. The maximum investment in a PPF account has been capped at Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The scheme has a maturity period of 15 years after which investors can withdraw the maturity amount.

However, the PPF scheme also offers the flexibility to extend the tenure after maturity. PPF investments can be extended in blocks of five years each, after the maturity period.