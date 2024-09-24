PPF Account Frozen? Here Are The Steps To Reactivate Your Account

An account becomes dormant if the minimum amount is not paid for two consecutive years. In this case, these accounts will not be given interest and the procedure to reactivate the account is also different.

The account holder will have to write a letter to the bank branch or post office where they have the PPF, requesting for the reactivation of the account.

After this, they will need to deposit Rs 500 for every year the account had remained inactive, including the current financial year. There is also a fine of Rs 50, that is charged on every year that the account was inactive.

The payment of deposits and the fine can be done along with the filing of the application at the bank or the post office. This application is reviewed and the frozen account is made active again after the payment is processed.