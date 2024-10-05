Portfolio Health Check-Up: Five Things Investors Need To Evaluate

Investments are made in mutual funds or other instruments to meet or accomplish financial goals. The trajectory of getting there and the time horizon to achieve these goals are equally important.

“Performance is a very bid parameter that needs to be tracked. It helps the investor understand if the performance is at par with the broader markets,” said Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India Pvt.

While reviewing the portfolio, you need to evaluate how close they are to your goal, if they are on track, and follow up accordingly.

“You always need to track the progress in achieving your goals. One can think about what is helping them get closer,” said Jigar Patel, principal officer at Neuron Wealth Investors LLP.