Planning To Study Abroad? Savings Plan To Scholarships — Expert Strategy To Manage Your Expenses

According to a report by India's Ministry of External Affairs, around 1.33 million students were studying abroad. This is a sharp rise from 2023 and 2022 which reported around 0.93 million and 0.75 million students studying abroad.

This trend indicates that the number of students who want to pursue an education overseas is on the rise.

Stuti Bhatt, a 22-year-old influencer marketing executive, brought forward her aspirations of doing a masters in fine arts in drama in some of the top foreign schools in the world, on NDTV Profit and along with them a lot of questions as well.

Moneyworks FS founder, Nisreen Mamaji helped her navigate through her potential options to materialise her dreams.

Stuti wants to pursue MFA in institutes like Julliard, NYU, or Yale, the cost of which would exceed Rs 1 crore, as per her calculations. In case of her tuition fee getting waived, she estimated her expenses to cut down to Rs 23 lakh approximately.