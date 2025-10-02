Planning To Start Your Investment Journey This Festive Season? These Are Your Best Bets To Be Crorepati
From SIPs to real estate to gold, there are quite a few investment options to choose from.
The festival season is generally regarded as a good time to start new ventures, and buy or plan for the long-term. With Dussehra on Oct. 2, and Diwali, Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj coming up later this month, many families will be weighing financial investments along with the traditional festivities. If you are waiting for the perfect moment to embark on your wealth-building journey, this might just be your time.
Starting early and making judicious investment decisions can make you a crorepati in the long run.
Mutual Funds
One of the safest methods to create wealth over the long term, and subsequently become a crorepati, is investing in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs). You can start with as low as Rs 500 a month and gradually increase your investments as your income increases. Equity mutual funds are best for investors seeking higher returns in the long run.
The festive season usually sees fund houses launching new schemes to lure first-time and seasoned investors alike. Investing in a broad basket of company stocks, these funds offer diversification and the scope for rapid growth.
Real Estate Investments
Real estate has long been seen as a reliable path to wealth creation. With the right choices, it can help investors move closer to becoming a crorepati. The festive season often brings better deals, discounts and flexible payment options from developers, making it an attractive time to invest in property.
Real estate usually appreciates in value while also offering a steady stream of passive income through rentals. But first, careful due diligence must be exercised, reviewing location, developer’s record and market trends, before commitment.
Gold
In India, there is no celebration that is complete without gold. The metal represents prosperity and wealth. Apart from its cultural meaning, gold is a reliable investment that can be part of your path to becoming a crorepati.
Though most continue to be attracted to buying physical gold in the shape of jewellery, coins or bars, gold mutual funds or gold ETFs can be good options during festivals. They do away with storage worries and purity issues while enabling you to purchase and sell easily online whenever you require liquidity.
Seasonal Stocks
If you have a clear insight into the stock market, investing in stocks during the festive season can be an intelligent method of increasing your wealth and inching closer to the title of crorepati. Festivals usually see increased consumer expenditure on products such as clothing, jewellery, cars and property. By investing in those businesses which are reaping the rewards of this festive consumption, you can maximise your returns and take advantage of short-term market possibilities.
Festival season heralds new beginnings. This year, plan and start building the foundation of your investment journey. By being disciplined, patient and making wise asset allocations, your festive resolve today can translate into crores of wealth tomorrow.