Planning To Start Your Investment Journey This Festive Season? These Are Your Best Bets To Be Crorepati

One of the safest methods to create wealth over the long term, and subsequently become a crorepati, is investing in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs). You can start with as low as Rs 500 a month and gradually increase your investments as your income increases. Equity mutual funds are best for investors seeking higher returns in the long run.

The festive season usually sees fund houses launching new schemes to lure first-time and seasoned investors alike. Investing in a broad basket of company stocks, these funds offer diversification and the scope for rapid growth.