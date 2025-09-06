Planning To Buy A Car This Festive Season? Key Factors To Check To Maximise Benefits

The festive season in India is not just about celebrations, feasts and family gatherings. It is also the time when many people plan big purchases. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, Durga Puja, Bhai Dooj and even Christmas, the festive season in India is when people love to spend and make big purchases.

Among the big purchases, buying a car is often a popular choice, especially with dealerships and top automakers offering discounts, exchange bonuses and festive deals. But before you go for it, here are a few things to keep in mind.