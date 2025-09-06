Planning To Buy A Car This Festive Season? Key Factors To Check To Maximise Benefits
With festive offers from almost all top brands, evaluating a few key details carefully before buying your car can save you from long-term financial strain.
The festive season in India is not just about celebrations, feasts and family gatherings. It is also the time when many people plan big purchases. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, Durga Puja, Bhai Dooj and even Christmas, the festive season in India is when people love to spend and make big purchases.
Among the big purchases, buying a car is often a popular choice, especially with dealerships and top automakers offering discounts, exchange bonuses and festive deals. But before you go for it, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Be Clear About Your Budget
Festive offers may lead to emotional or impulsive buying. You may walk into a showroom with a budget in mind, but end up getting tempted by a higher model. To avoid that, fix a budget and stick to it. Remember, the cost of owning a car doesn’t end with the showroom price. You also need to account for insurance, registration, accessories, fuel, servicing and maintenance costs.
Read Fine Print
This is the season when car companies and banks compete to attract buyers. You’ll find cash discounts, free accessories, or low-interest EMIs. While these offers are attractive, it’s important to read the details. For example, a zero down payment offer might lead to higher EMIs later. So, compare schemes across banks and dealers before making a decision.
Check Loan Eligibility, Interest Rates
Most car purchases in India are financed through loans. Before heading to a dealership, check your loan eligibility, CIBIL score and interest rate options. Sometimes, festive schemes offer slightly lower interest rates or waive processing fees. Still, compare offers from your bank as well as the car dealer’s partner banks.
Keep Long-Term Costs In Mind
Buying a car is also a long-term responsibility. Choose a car that fits your lifestyle, not just your aspirations. For instance, if your daily use is limited to city driving, a fuel-efficient hatchback might serve you better than a bigger SUV. Also, factor in resale value, service network and spare part availability.
Test Drive And Research
The festive rush can make you feel like you’re running out of time, but don’t let offers push you into a hurried decision. Take test drives, read reviews and talk to existing owners. Since you’ll have the car for years, take the time to be sure.
Festivals are about joy and new beginnings. Buying a car during this season can be a wonderful experience if you balance emotions with practicality. Plan your finances, explore offers wisely and choose a vehicle that brings both happiness and peace of mind.