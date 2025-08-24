Planning To Buy a Car This Festive Season? A Comparison Of Best Car Loan Interest Rates
Whether you're eyeing a budget four-wheeler or a premium SUV, choosing the right car loan is just as important as picking the vehicle of your choice.
With the festival season approaching, many people may be planning to buy a new car. This could be a good time for purchasing your dream car, as many top automakers offer attractive deals and discounts during festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. If you are looking forward to a suitable financing option, exploring loan offers from multiple banks to help you save more on your car purchase.
Leading banks and non-banking financial companies also roll out car loan offers to tap into the festive demand.
With interest rates, loan tenures and processing fees varying across lenders, it’s important to compare all options before making a decision. This is an important financial step as a suitable loan deal can help you significantly save costs.
Typically, lenders provide car loans with competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to attract buyers. Key features include low EMI options, repayment tenures of up to 7 years or even more, and financing of up to 100% of the on-road price. Most banks also offer zero prepayment charges and waive foreclosure fees after a certain period of regular payments.
The maximum loan amount for a car loan often depends on factors like the borrower’s credit score, income and credit history. For example, under SBI’s car loan scheme, eligible borrowers can avail loans up to 48 times their net monthly income.
Minimal documentation is needed to apply for a car loan. Salaried individuals typically need to submit a completed application form, two passport-size photographs, bank statements for the last six months and address proof. Income proof, such as the latest salary slip or income tax return (ITR) filing documents, may also be required.
SBI to HDFC: Car Loan Interest Rates Of Top Banks
The actual interest rate on loans can vary based on a range of factors. For instance, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers rates from 8.95% to 9.90%, with a minimum income of Rs 3 lakh. HDFC charges an interest rate starting at 9.4% per annum. This may vary depending on the income and CIBIL score of the borrower. Public sector lender the Punjab National Bank offers car loans at 8.9% to borrowers with credit scores above 750. Bank of Maharashtra car loan interest rates start at 7.7% for CIBIL scores above 800.