Planning To Buy a Car This Festive Season? A Comparison Of Best Car Loan Interest Rates

With the festival season approaching, many people may be planning to buy a new car. This could be a good time for purchasing your dream car, as many top automakers offer attractive deals and discounts during festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. If you are looking forward to a suitable financing option, exploring loan offers from multiple banks to help you save more on your car purchase.

Leading banks and non-banking financial companies also roll out car loan offers to tap into the festive demand.

With interest rates, loan tenures and processing fees varying across lenders, it’s important to compare all options before making a decision. This is an important financial step as a suitable loan deal can help you significantly save costs.

Whether you're eyeing a budget four-wheeler or a premium SUV, choosing the right car loan is just as important as picking the car itself.

Typically, lenders provide car loans with competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to attract buyers. Key features include low EMI options, repayment tenures of up to 7 years or even more, and financing of up to 100% of the on-road price. Most banks also offer zero prepayment charges and waive foreclosure fees after a certain period of regular payments.