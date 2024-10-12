Perspective On Gold Shifts With The Times As Tastes, Trends Change

Gold has held its place of significance through generations, and more than just a commodity, the yellow metal has a certain emotional appeal as well.

"There is a bigger segment in India that is not familiar with the equity markets. Gold becomes their investment," said Rajiv Popley, managing director of Popley Group.

This emotional appeal specifically applies to jewellery and the resale value of jewellery may not be much. Jewelry also tends to receive very little appreciation, as one is paying for the beauty of that specific design.

"One is paying for craftsmanship. It can go up to 4–25% of the product value. In India, the unique selling point of jewellery is unique; there are no multiple pieces or mass production," said Popley.