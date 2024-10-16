Why Peer To Peer Lending And Its Unique Features Need Careful Attention

The platform that the individual is using for the purpose of peer lending has to be understood as just an entity that is facilitating the meeting of the borrower and lender. There have been cases of platforms offering a minimum assured return, which is not allowed under the guidelines and this is not possible also because the risk element is different, when it comes to such lending. There have also been options of earning returns which are linked to the tenure of the money lent and this too is not allowed. This has to be considered as red flag if such offers are made and one should not get enticed to invest by these features.