Paying Rent Via Credit Card: Does It Make Sense?

Paying rent is one of the key monthly expenses for many individuals. This is especially true in urban India. While you can pay rent with cash, bank transfer, or UPI, another option to consider is paying with your credit card.

Paying rent via credit card helps you earn rewards and cashback and build your credit score. A credit card could be handy to pay your rent in case you are running short of money or there is a delay in receiving your salary. However, is it a financially prudent decision?

Here’s an analysis of the pros and cons of paying rent with a credit card.