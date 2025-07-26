Paying One Credit Card Bill Using Another? Here’s How It Can Lead To Debt Trap

When you are juggling credit card bills, using one card to pay off another might seem like a quick fix. It's a strategy some consider during a financial crunch or to manage payment due dates more easily.

This approach might offer some breathing space or immediate financial relief. However, it often comes with hidden fees, higher interest rates, or potential harm to your credit score. This can also lead to a debt trap if you keep on relying on other credit cards to clear outstanding dues.