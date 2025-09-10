Pause, Reset, Repeat: Young Indians Opt For Mini-Retirements Over Linear Careers, HSBC Report Shows
The concept of mini-retirements is especially strong among younger Indians, with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials planning to take them, according to the study.
With advancing technology and changing times, retirement, which was a one-time life event, is now evolving into multiple mini-retirements cycle. A new HSBC study reveals that younger generations are reimagining work and life by adopting “multi-retirements.” For the Boomers and Gen X, multi-retirements stands for planned breaks or rather mini retirements taken periodically throughout their careers to reset and realign with personal and professional goals.
'The HSBC Quality of Life: Affluent Investor Snapshot Report 2025' report, which surveyed over 10,000 affluent adults across 12 global markets, shows that Gen Z and millennials are leading this shift. Unlike the traditional model of working continuously until the age of 60 or beyond, many now prefer to step away from work every few years to explore passions, spend time with family, or pursue new career directions.
The concept of mini retirements is especially strong among younger Indians with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials planning to take them. For these generations, career breaks are not just about setbacks, but it is a part of a work–retire–work model that allows them to recalibrate and return refreshed, sometimes to entirely new industries or roles.
This shift signals the end of the old “work hard, retire once” formula. Instead, today’s professionals are seeking cyclical careers punctuated by renewal and reinvention, balancing ambition with well-being.
The Six-Year Switch
Surprisingly in India, this approach is becoming especially popular in contrast to the single retirement cycle. According to the study, 85% of Indian respondents believe mini retirements improve quality of life, and nearly half intend to take at least one break during their lifetime. For many, the preferred age to take the first pause is 44 years, slightly earlier than the global average of 47.
A significant number plan to take two to three such breaks, often every six years, with durations ranging from three months to a year. This reflects a cultural transformation in how careers and personal fulfilment are viewed.
According to Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India, these breaks represent a fundamental behavioural shift. He stresses the importance of aligning financial planning with life goals to ensure that people can fund these periodic pauses without derailing long-term security.
Motivation
While thinking of mini-retirements, it is natural to picture the scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but the youth actually just want to spend more time with family (32%). This was then followed by pursuing personal passions (28%) and travelling and exploring new cultures (28%).
However, challenges persist. Financial security was a concern for 37% respondents, family obligations for 36%, and social perceptions for 31%.
Financial Preparedness and Spending
When it comes to financial planning, Indians stand out as the most confident market globally, with 84% saying they are prepared for mini retirements. Around 61% expect to spend $100,000 or more during each break, while others plan for lower budgets.
Despite the need for growth-focused strategies, respondents continue to favour traditional financial products such as insurance, gold, and mutual funds. Funding sources are typically personal savings (38%), family support (36%), and part-time or freelance work (36%).
While a majority of Indians (54%) expect to spend their breaks within the country, international destinations such as the US (31%), UK (24%), and Singapore (21%) are also popular.