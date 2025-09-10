Pause, Reset, Repeat: Young Indians Opt For Mini-Retirements Over Linear Careers, HSBC Report Shows

With advancing technology and changing times, retirement, which was a one-time life event, is now evolving into multiple mini-retirements cycle. A new HSBC study reveals that younger generations are reimagining work and life by adopting “multi-retirements.” For the Boomers and Gen X, multi-retirements stands for planned breaks or rather mini retirements taken periodically throughout their careers to reset and realign with personal and professional goals.

'The HSBC Quality of Life: Affluent Investor Snapshot Report 2025' report, which surveyed over 10,000 affluent adults across 12 global markets, shows that Gen Z and millennials are leading this shift. Unlike the traditional model of working continuously until the age of 60 or beyond, many now prefer to step away from work every few years to explore passions, spend time with family, or pursue new career directions.

The concept of mini retirements is especially strong among younger Indians with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials planning to take them. For these generations, career breaks are not just about setbacks, but it is a part of a work–retire–work model that allows them to recalibrate and return refreshed, sometimes to entirely new industries or roles.

This shift signals the end of the old “work hard, retire once” formula. Instead, today’s professionals are seeking cyclical careers punctuated by renewal and reinvention, balancing ambition with well-being.