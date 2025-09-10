Business NewsPersonal FinancePause, Reset, Repeat: Young Indians Opt For Mini-Retirements Over Linear Careers, HSBC Report Shows
ADVERTISEMENT

Pause, Reset, Repeat: Young Indians Opt For Mini-Retirements Over Linear Careers, HSBC Report Shows

The concept of mini-retirements is especially strong among younger Indians, with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials planning to take them, according to the study.

10 Sep 2025, 07:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This shift signals the end of the old “work hard, retire once” formula. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
This shift signals the end of the old “work hard, retire once” formula. (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

With advancing technology and changing times, retirement, which was a one-time life event, is now evolving into multiple mini-retirements cycle. A new HSBC study reveals that younger generations are reimagining work and life by adopting “multi-retirements.” For the Boomers and Gen X, multi-retirements stands for planned breaks or rather mini retirements taken periodically throughout their careers to reset and realign with personal and professional goals.

'The HSBC Quality of Life: Affluent Investor Snapshot Report 2025' report, which surveyed over 10,000 affluent adults across 12 global markets, shows that Gen Z and millennials are leading this shift. Unlike the traditional model of working continuously until the age of 60 or beyond, many now prefer to step away from work every few years to explore passions, spend time with family, or pursue new career directions.

The concept of mini retirements is especially strong among younger Indians with 64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials planning to take them. For these generations, career breaks are not just about setbacks, but it is a part of a work–retire–work model that allows them to recalibrate and return refreshed, sometimes to entirely new industries or roles.

This shift signals the end of the old “work hard, retire once” formula. Instead, today’s professionals are seeking cyclical careers punctuated by renewal and reinvention, balancing ambition with well-being.

ALSO READ

Is Rs 2 Crore Enough To Retire With Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Expenses? Financial Planner Reveals Hidden Risks
Opinion
Is Rs 2 Crore Enough To Retire With Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Expenses? Financial Planner Reveals Hidden Risks
Read More

The Six-Year Switch

Surprisingly in India, this approach is becoming especially popular in contrast to the single retirement cycle. According to the study, 85% of Indian respondents believe mini retirements improve quality of life, and nearly half intend to take at least one break during their lifetime. For many, the preferred age to take the first pause is 44 years, slightly earlier than the global average of 47.

A significant number plan to take two to three such breaks, often every six years, with durations ranging from three months to a year. This reflects a cultural transformation in how careers and personal fulfilment are viewed.

According to Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India, these breaks represent a fundamental behavioural shift. He stresses the importance of aligning financial planning with life goals to ensure that people can fund these periodic pauses without derailing long-term security.

Motivation

While thinking of mini-retirements, it is natural to picture the scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but the youth actually just want to spend more time with family (32%). This was then followed by pursuing personal passions (28%) and travelling and exploring new cultures (28%).

However, challenges persist. Financial security was a concern for 37% respondents, family obligations for 36%, and social perceptions for 31%.

ALSO READ

Explained: What Is ‘EMI Retirement’? How Debt Is Following People Into Their Golden Years
Opinion
Explained: What Is ‘EMI Retirement’? How Debt Is Following People Into Their Golden Years
Read More

Financial Preparedness and Spending

When it comes to financial planning, Indians stand out as the most confident market globally, with 84% saying they are prepared for mini retirements. Around 61% expect to spend $100,000 or more during each break, while others plan for lower budgets.

Despite the need for growth-focused strategies, respondents continue to favour traditional financial products such as insurance, gold, and mutual funds. Funding sources are typically personal savings (38%), family support (36%), and part-time or freelance work (36%).

While a majority of Indians (54%) expect to spend their breaks within the country, international destinations such as the US (31%), UK (24%), and Singapore (21%) are also popular.

ALSO READ

Nestle Chairman Faces Career-Defining Test On Cusp Of Retirement
Opinion
Nestle Chairman Faces Career-Defining Test On Cusp Of Retirement
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT