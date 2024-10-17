Passive Funds Will Further Expand With Innovative Strategies, Says Pratik Oswal

The offerings in the passive investing space have picked up the pace of growth, facilitated by the diversification available in the category that is accelerated by innovation. As strategies, prices, and perspectives change, the number of new fund offerings under the passive fund category has surpassed the sectoral and thematic fund categories.

Passive funds saw the largest number of new fund offers in September, according to AMFI data. With 13 NFO launches, the category comfortably overtook the numbers of offerings in the sectoral and thematic categories.

There were four schemes launched under the Other ETFs category.

The month of August saw launches like Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty India Defence Index Fund, Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund, Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund, and more.

With fund houses like Axis, Motilal Oswal, Nippon, and Kotak, along with others launching NFOs, the number of offerings nearly doubled in September. The sharp rise in the number of fund offerings on this scale and at this point in time may be triggered by various factors.

Here are various factors that experts attribute the growing traction to: