Passive Funds Could Be Your Best Shot At Constructing A Simple Core Portfolio

"Investors need to split their portfolio into core and satellite, the core should be simple, plain-vanilla schemes depending on how they manage their money," said Jain.

Despite passives being all-weather friendly, the schemes one picks should be based on their investment management, goals and market cycles.

"A prudent investor can allocate in the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50 and Mid cap 150, while a more filtered approach can include investing in Nifty 250 or Nifty 500," he added.

Index funds have been able to deliver better returns than active funds. But mid and small caps is better actively managed. There needs to be balanced allocations and rebalancing, said Pankaj Mathpal, founder and managing director of Optima Money Managers Pvt.

"A simple core portfolio can be made with only passive and its absolutely good in the long run," said Mohit Gang, co-founder of Moneyfront.

Though passives are a good strategy, it is important to ensure that the allocations align with one's goals.

"A 50:50 mix between active and passive works through every season as you have all investing styles and flavours," he said. "The lack of ability to eliminate stocks is there, as one needs to buy the whole lot in passive funds," said Gang.