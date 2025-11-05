PAN To Be Deactivated On Jan. 1, 2026, If Not Linked With Aadhaar: Step-By-Step Guide To Link Online

The government has set Dec. 31 as the final deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN Card. From Jan. 1, 2026, PAN cards not linked with Aadhaar will become inactive.

This means individuals won’t be able to use their PAN for financial or tax-related transactions. The rule applies to all PAN holders across India. Those who fail to link will need to reactivate their PAN later after completing Aadhaar verification, as both documents are now mandatory for income tax filing and other financial services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also introduced new Aadhaar update rules to simplify user services. Starting Nov. 1, 2025, Aadhaar updates will become fully digital. Users can correct details such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number online without visiting enrolment centres.

Required documents like PAN, passport, or ration card can also be uploaded digitally. These will be verified through UIDAI’s internal systems, making the process smoother. Note that the fee structure for some Aadhaar services has also been revised by the UIDAI.

The linking of PAN card with Aadhaar can be done via the income tax portal.