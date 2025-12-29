PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Check Status Online, Steps To Link And What Happens If You Miss Deadline

The deadline to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is approaching fast. Those who have not yet linked their Aadhaar Card and the Permanent Account Number (PAN) are required to do so before Dec. 31, as per the government directive.

Failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will lead to a penalty of Rs 1,000 and an inoperative PAN from Jan. 1, 2026. An inoperative PAN will lead to several financial difficulties, including impacting filing of income tax return (ITR), income tax refunds and bank transactions, among others.

Under Section 139AA(2A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, linking the two documents is mandatory for all individuals whose PAN was issued based on the Aadhaar Enrolment ID before Oct. 1, 2024.

"Every person who has been allotted permanent account number on the basis of Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form filed prior to the 1st day of October, 2024, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income Tax (Systems) or Director General of Income Tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities on or before the 31st day of December, 2025, or such date as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in this behalf," read a government notification issued in April.