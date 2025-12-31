PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Ends Today — Penalties, Consequences, How To Link & More
With the Dec. 31, 2025 deadline finally here, millions of taxpayers across India are racing to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to comply with income tax regulations.
The Income Tax Department has warned that failing to complete the process by year-end will render unlinked PAN cards inoperative, potentially disrupting key financial transactions and tax-related activities.
What Is Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline, Late Fees
The deadline to link the documents has been fixed as Dec. 31, 2025. Taxpayers completing the process after this date will first be required to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000 before they can proceed with the PAN-Aadhar linkage.
How To Link PAN To Aadhaar
Taxpayers can complete the linking online via the Income Tax e-filing portal:
Visit the official e-filing site and log in with credentials.
Go to the 'Link Aadhaar' option under the profile section.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
Follow the prompts to pay the applicable fee (if required) and submit the request.
What happens If You Don't Link PAN and Aadhar Card
Your PAN will be rendered inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by today leading to multiple compliance and financial implications.
PAN–Aadhaar linking is mandatory for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR). If the PAN becomes inoperative:
Any tax refund due under the Income Tax Act will not be issued.
No interest will be payable on such refunds for the period of inoperability.
TDS and TCS will be deducted or collected at higher rates, wherever applicable.
TDS/TCS credits will not reflect in Form 26AS, and corresponding certificates will not be available.
Taxpayers will be unable to submit Forms 15G or 15H to claim nil TDS.
Several financial transactions will be restricted, including opening bank accounts, issuance of debit or credit cards, purchase of mutual fund units, cash deposits exceeding Rs 50,000 in a day, purchase of bank drafts or pay orders above Rs 50,000 in cash, and bank transactions exceeding Rs 10,000.
Access to government services such as passport applications, subsidies, and banking facilities may be impacted, as submission of both PAN and Aadhaar is mandatory.