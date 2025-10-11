Overspending This Festive Season? Here’s How To Audit Your Budget Before It’s Too Late

With just a few days left for Diwali, Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj, most of us have already started feeling the festival excitement. This is also the time of the year when shopping for gifts and decorations, buying sweets or new clothes can turn into impulse purchases, thus creating a dent in our pockets. As such, before you make your next impulse purchase, it’s important to review your Diwali budget.

Here’s how you can enjoy the festivities without regretting your spending later.