Over 1000% Surge In Inflows In July: Here's What Put Sectoral And Thematic Funds Back In Business

We all love a comforting daal-chawaal meal but we all find ourselves reaching for pickles, papads, and sweets. In investing terms, this can translate to investing in sectors and themes that may be more exciting than staple funds. Despite the potential to give stellar returns, most planners advice to allocate only a small part of your assets into these.

This is because the schemes in the sectoral and thematic funds are labeled riskier. Given narrow themes, the risk factor here is that there are usually lesser companies to invest into when it comes to specific sectors and fresh ideas.

Despite this, the sectoral and thematic category has been the 'flavour of the season' and with winning themes like defence, investors were eager to pour money into it. A year ago, in August 2024, the inflows into the category stood at a whopping Rs 18,117 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds.

A true darling of the market, before it was not.

Since the beginning of this year, the inflows have been wonky, dipping to Rs 170.09 crore in March. Though inflows recovered from lows, it hovered just around Rs 2,000 crore.

July was the month that broke the rut. Inflows into the category spiked by 1881.8%, rising from Rs 475 crore in June to Rs 9,426 crore in July.

So what caused this inflow? What changed?