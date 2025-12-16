OPS Vs NPS: Finance Ministry Clears The Air Amid Demands For Restoring Old Pension Scheme

The Finance Ministry has clarified that it is not considering to restore the Old Pension Scheme for its employees who are covered under the National Pension Scheme and Unified Pension Scheme.

The ministry's clarification comes in the backdrop of demands for the restoration of OPS by multiple associations representing central government employees.

In a written reply before the Lok Sabha on Monday, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance wrote, "There is no proposal under consideration by the government for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in respect of central government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)".

Chaudhary's reply was to the questions surrounding government's stance over the issue raised by Members of Parliament Anto Antony, Amra Ram, Utkarsh Varma Madhur, and Imran Masood. The members had also inquired about whether OPS will be implemented by abolishing NPS and UPS.

The Old Pension Scheme or OPS is a non-contributory assured pension framework under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules, 1972 (now 2021).