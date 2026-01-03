Risk Becoming Attractive: Economy, Mind And India's New Speculation Cycle | The Reason Why

At first, the rising participation of youngsters in stock markets felt like progress. But as volatility rose, SEBI's studies showed large losses among young traders, while governments moved to curb betting and gaming apps. Now, it's worrisome. We expected patient wealth building, but the last few years have been more about chasing the quick money.

Some will point at the economy. But employment has actually got better. Youth labour force participation rose from about 38% in FY18 to 47% in FY24. Youth unemployment also declined, from around 17–18% to about 10% over the same period.

The stress lies in earnings rather than employment. PLFS data shows nominal average monthly wages rose 3–4% annually between FY18 and FY24. However, with annual consumer inflation at around 5%, monthly real wages fell from just over Rs 12,000 in FY18 to about Rs 11,200 in FY24, indicating that inflation has eaten much of the nominal wage rise.