'Only Rs 8,000 Left': Chennai Couple Earning Rs 78,000 Highlights Challenges Of Raising A Kid

Balancing parenthood and finances is no easy task, especially when you're doing it all on a limited income and without external support. A couple from Chennai recently took to Reddit to share how they manage household expenses while raising their infant daughter, all on a post-tax monthly income of Rs 78,000.

The couple, parents to an 8.5-month-old baby, said that their living arrangements and childcare choices were made with great care. “We’ve chosen a good daycare and a safe rental house very close to it,” they wrote.

The focus, they said, was on maintaining safety, hygiene and convenience for their baby. “We chose them with utmost care because our baby is very small and we want to ensure safety, cleanliness and proximity.”

These non-negotiable priorities account for the largest share of their monthly expenses, with a combined Rs 46,500 going towards rent and daycare. Though the costs appear high, the couple has made it clear they are not willing to compromise on these essentials.