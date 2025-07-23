'Only Rs 8,000 Left': Chennai Couple Earning Rs 78,000 Highlights Challenges Of Raising A Kid
Balancing parenthood and finances is no easy task, especially when you're doing it all on a limited income and without external support. A couple from Chennai recently took to Reddit to share how they manage household expenses while raising their infant daughter, all on a post-tax monthly income of Rs 78,000.
The couple, parents to an 8.5-month-old baby, said that their living arrangements and childcare choices were made with great care. “We’ve chosen a good daycare and a safe rental house very close to it,” they wrote.
The focus, they said, was on maintaining safety, hygiene and convenience for their baby. “We chose them with utmost care because our baby is very small and we want to ensure safety, cleanliness and proximity.”
These non-negotiable priorities account for the largest share of their monthly expenses, with a combined Rs 46,500 going towards rent and daycare. Though the costs appear high, the couple has made it clear they are not willing to compromise on these essentials.
Monthly Budget
Beyond rent and daycare, they spend Rs 10,000 on groceries, fruits, vegetables and milk. Daily commute expenses come next at Rs 8,500, which includes petrol, auto rides and metro fare. Baby diapers add another Rs 3,000 to the list, while utility bills amount to Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,000 for electricity and Rs 1,000 for gas).
After covering all these costs, the family is left with just Rs 8,000 at the end of the month. “Going to be savings plus emergency fund for a month,” the couple noted, reflecting how tight the budget truly is.
What makes their situation even more challenging is the lack of any assistance from the family. The couple receives no support as they had married against their families’ wishes, the post revealed.
The wife, who only has one hour of spare time each day, is now looking for opportunities to earn from home. “Would really appreciate help with: Genuine part-time work ideas for 1 hour/day, expense control hacks (without compromising baby’s needs), how you track and control spending daily, any success stories from similar situations,” she wrote.
The post reflects the struggles faced by many young families trying to balance financial discipline with the demands of raising a child. Their story highlights the challenges of running a household on a modest income in a metro city. It also points to the importance of budgeting wisely, working together as a couple and making thoughtful choices to prioritise a child’s wellbeing.