'One Wrong Connection Can Burn Down Everything': CA Shares On How To Avoid Financial Short-Circuits

Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik, popularly known as Finance Bareek on the X platform, has shared a striking piece of financial advice on money management. Comparing money with electricity, Kaushik outlined the dangers of mismanagement of earnings and impulsive reactions.

“Money is exactly like electricity — powerful, useful and dangerous. The funny part? Nobody teaches us the wiring,” he said in an X post on Wednesday. The CA explained that while people grow up thinking about earning more, the reality is more about understanding “how it flows, where it leaks and what it can power.”

According to him, real financial strength comes from understanding how money can be directed to achieve long-term goals. “If you understand the circuit, money lights up your entire life —your dreams, your goals, your freedom. If you don’t, one wrong connection can burn down everything you’ve worked for,” he added.

According to Kaushik, investors should stay wary of emotional spending, impulsive market moves and unchecked lifestyle inflation.