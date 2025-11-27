'One Wrong Connection Can Burn Down Everything': CA Shares On How To Avoid Financial Short-Circuits
According to CA Nitin Kaushik, investors should stay wary of emotional spending, impulsive market moves and unchecked lifestyle inflation.
Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik, popularly known as Finance Bareek on the X platform, has shared a striking piece of financial advice on money management. Comparing money with electricity, Kaushik outlined the dangers of mismanagement of earnings and impulsive reactions.
“Money is exactly like electricity — powerful, useful and dangerous. The funny part? Nobody teaches us the wiring,” he said in an X post on Wednesday. The CA explained that while people grow up thinking about earning more, the reality is more about understanding “how it flows, where it leaks and what it can power.”
According to him, real financial strength comes from understanding how money can be directed to achieve long-term goals. “If you understand the circuit, money lights up your entire life —your dreams, your goals, your freedom. If you don’t, one wrong connection can burn down everything you’ve worked for,” he added.
According to Kaushik, investors should stay wary of emotional spending, impulsive market moves and unchecked lifestyle inflation.
ALSO READ
'Money Exists To Be Spent': Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy Shares Key Financial Advice On Right Spending Habits
â¡Money is exactly like electricity â powerful, useful, and dangerous.— CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 26, 2025
The funny part? Nobody teaches us the wiring.
We grow up thinking money is just about earning moreâ¦
but in reality, itâs about knowing how it flows, where it leaks, and what it can power.
If you understandâ¦
“And the truth is… most people don’t have a money problem. They have a wiring problem. They let emotions drive decisions, leave cash lying idle, panic when markets fall, and overheat their lifestyle until it short-circuits their savings,” he said.
In his message, he outlined that money demands respect, clarity and discipline.
“Money has only one demand: Treat it with respect, discipline, and clarity — and it becomes your strongest source of power,” he said.
The CA also advised people to learn about their “financial wiring” as soon as possible to avoid “short-circuiting” everything they have worked hard for.
“Treat it carelessly, and it becomes pure chaos. Start learning your financial wiring today. Because electricity doesn’t forgive mistakes — and neither does money,” he added.
In a separate post, he also advised people to avoid chasing validation and focus on financial discipline. “We confuse “having things” with “having wealth” — but they aren’t the same. In fact, they rarely grow together,” he said, adding that some of the simplest people are sitting on the strongest cash flows because they don’t “chase validation”.