'Old Gurugram Is Not Dead': CA Shares Rule Of Thumb For Homebuyers And Investors

Once seen as a relatively affordable housing hub, the Delhi-NCR real estate market has seen a steep rise in prices, with soaring demand making it difficult for homebuyers to select the right location.

Though Gurugram remains the most preferred location for homebuyers and investors, both in commercial and residential segments, the recent deluge laid bare a host of underlying infrastructure issues even in several posh localities and luxury properties. The lack of proper infrastructure, including a proper drainage system, has triggered social media debates about the property value in Gurugram.

Despite the ongoing debate about property prices in Gurugram, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik is hopeful of a price appreciation in the future. In a recent post on X, Kaushik shared a rule of thumb for homebuyers and investors, saying that buying a property in Gurugram is not as difficult as it appears.

For years, property investors and homebuyers looked at Old Gurugram as the "forgotten" side of the city. New Gurugram sectors, Golf Course Road and Dwarka Expressway, hogged the limelight with their luxury projects, while Old Gurugram often seemed stagnant. But Kaushik believes infrastructure can change the destiny of any location.

"Every time a new Metro station comes up, property prices within a 1km to 1.5 km radius jump by 15 to 25% over a few years," he wrote on X.