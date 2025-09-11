Business NewsPersonal Finance'Old Gurugram Is Not Dead': CA Shares Rule Of Thumb For Homebuyers And Investors
When any new Metro line or Metro station is built, property prices in nearby areas go up, according to Kaushik.

11 Sep 2025, 02:24 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The CA suggests&nbsp;investors should follow the Metro expansion map to buy property. (Source:&nbsp;Home First Finance/Facebook)</p></div>
The CA suggests investors should follow the Metro expansion map to buy property. (Source: Home First Finance/Facebook)
Once seen as a relatively affordable housing hub, the Delhi-NCR real estate market has seen a steep rise in prices, with soaring demand making it difficult for homebuyers to select the right location.

Though Gurugram remains the most preferred location for homebuyers and investors, both in commercial and residential segments, the recent deluge laid bare a host of underlying infrastructure issues even in several posh localities and luxury properties. The lack of proper infrastructure, including a proper drainage system, has triggered social media debates about the property value in Gurugram.

Despite the ongoing debate about property prices in Gurugram, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik is hopeful of a price appreciation in the future. In a recent post on X, Kaushik shared a rule of thumb for homebuyers and investors, saying that buying a property in Gurugram is not as difficult as it appears.

For years, property investors and homebuyers looked at Old Gurugram as the "forgotten" side of the city. New Gurugram sectors, Golf Course Road and Dwarka Expressway, hogged the limelight with their luxury projects, while Old Gurugram often seemed stagnant. But Kaushik believes infrastructure can change the destiny of any location.

"Every time a new Metro station comes up, property prices within a 1km to 1.5 km radius jump by 15 to 25% over a few years," he wrote on X.

"It's not speculation. It's infrastructure economics," he said, adding that properties that were once overlooked are now becoming valuable.

The Old Gurugram area is witnessing renewed buyer interest due to Metro expansion plans. Properties once dismissed as obsolete are now being viewed as valuable investments. 

Kaushik advises that instead of guessing which property will have a better value in the future, buyers should look at the Metro expansion map. Wherever new Metro lines or stations are planned, those areas are likely to witness a sharp rise in property values.

"Old Gurugram just got new life — and it’s running on tracks," he concluded the post.

