NPS vs UPS: CA Explains Why Most People Get It Wrong—'What Really Matters After 60'

NPS Vs UPS: Retirement planning requires careful analysis of your financial position and selection of suitable schemes. Choosing an appropriate pension plan can ensure your financial security in your retirement years.

After the newly launched Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the government employees could be facing a dilemma in choosing a suitable retirement scheme. Currently, the government employees are covered under the National Pension System, which offers market-linked returns.

The UPS plan came into effect on April 1, 2025. It offers a guaranteed pension for government employees with at least 10 years of service.