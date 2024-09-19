NPS Vatsalya—How To Apply, Investment Amount And Withdrawal

Guardians can open the NPS Vatsalya account for the minor in branches of major banks and the Post Office. The account can also be opened in the eNPS website, under the NPS Vatsalya Minors section.

Identity proofs and address proofs are required to create an account.

Copies of the guardian's Aadhaar, driving licence, passport or voter ID card, along with a few other options can be submitted. As for the minor, proof of date of birth and the signature of the guardian is required.