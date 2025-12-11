NPS Revamp: Gold, Silver ETFs, IPOs, REITs Now In The Mix

The National Pension System (NPS) has been revamped, with investing options like initial public offerings, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, and gold and silver exchange-traded funds added to the mix, according to a circular released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority on Wednesday.

As things stand, the pension funds are to allocate the majority of the assets into government securities, corporate bonds and other regulated entities.

Here's a look at some of the other regulated investment options added to the mix: