NPS Or UPS? How The Two Pension Schemes Differ And Which Is Right For You — Explained

Government employees have a choice between the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), with the deadline to opt for the latter ending on Sept. 30. The original deadline was June 30, but the Finance Ministry later extended the same by three months.

The NPS offers market-linked growth based on the contributions made by a government employee. The scheme has been designed for long-term capital appreciation, allowing the government employees to build a sizable retirement corpus. On the other hand, the recently introduced UPS assures a minimum guaranteed pension.

Let’s take a look at which pension scheme could be suitable for a government employee.