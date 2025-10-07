NPCI Now Enables UPI Payments With Face, Fingerprint Authentication Instead Of PIN

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions via biometric authentication, according to an update posted on its official social media handle on Tuesday.

This will allow UPI users to authenticate their transactions using face or fingerprint, instead of the six-digit PIN they use at present. However, the existing method of authenticating payments through the PIN will also be allowed.

The new feature was launched by the NPCI at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, in presence of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

"Faster, simpler, and secure. Bio-metric authentication for transactions is now available on UPI," NPCI posted on social media platform X, adding that this device-based fingerprint and face authentication is making "transactions easier than ever".

