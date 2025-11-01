November Checklist: Get Your Investment Proofs Ready Before HR Deadlines

Every year, many salaried employees end up rushing to meet HR deadlines for submitting tax-saving investment proofs, often missing key documents in the process. Since most companies start collecting the tax-saving investment proofs by late December or early January, November could be the most suitable time to keep your documents ready.

Preparing your tax-saving documents organised in advance to claim deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961, including Section 80C and 80D, helps you avoid last-minute chaos. It also helps in a smooth HR submission, ensuring relevant tax deductions.

So, how can you stay ahead of the deadline this time? Let’s find out.