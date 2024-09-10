New PPF Norms Bring Clarity To Treatment Of Minors And Multiple Accounts

Public Provident Fund, one of India's favorite tax saving investments now have more clarification regarding the treatment irregular accounts.

Fresh guidelines have been issued in a move to reduce the irregular accounts under the scheme and these norms will be effective from October 1. The guidelines address the interest that irregular accounts will recieve if not closed or merged with the primary account,

"This is a guidelines bring clarity on how money will be dealt with in case of irregular account," said Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool.