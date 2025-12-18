New NPS Rules: How Your Retirement Planning Just Got More Attractive

This means if you had built a Rs 20-lakh retirement corpus, you were required to invest Rs 8 lakh (40%) in an annuity product to receive a regular pension. The remaining Rs 12 lakh could be withdrawn as a lump sum, with 60% of the total corpus tax-free and the rest of the annuity invested would be taxable.

Under the new rules, you will now need to invest only Rs 4 lakh (20%) in an annuity product. The remaining 80% can be withdrawn as a lump sum — the tax treatment on this withdrawal would still be unchanged, with 60% tax-free and 20% taxable as per your slab.

Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director and Chief Financial Planner of Dilzer Consultants termed the move a big boost and a breakthrough, adding that, "This is going to encourage a lot of people to use NPS, especially corporate-based NPS, because it provides a dual benefit."