New ITR e-Filing Portal 3.0 To Be Launched Soon—Key Details

Ahead of the launch of the new e-filing portal with advanced features, the Income Tax Department has sought feedback from stakeholders and the public.

“It is considered desirable to hold wide consultations with the various Project IEC users/stakeholders and obtain their opinion/views/suggestions in respect of the good features/deficiencies of the existing Project IEC 2.0 as well as the tangible improvements that may be made in IEC 3.0,” according to the circular, as quoted by media reports.

It further said that the Project IEC 3.0 will have a significant impact on the working of the department as well as taxpayers and citizens of India in the upcoming years.

The IT Department also said that a committee led by an officer of at least a Commissioner of Income Tax rank must be formed within a week from the order issued on Oct. 8. This committee will be tasked with the gathering of views, suggestions and opinions from relevant people, including taxpayers, tax professionals, department officers and other stakeholders across regions. The committee will submit the responses collected by it by Nov. 30, 2024.