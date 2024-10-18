New ITR e-Filing Portal 3.0 To Be Launched Soon—Key Details
The ITR E-Filing Portal 3.0 is aimed at providing taxpayers with a seamless and secure platform to file their income tax returns.
The Income Tax Department is soon going to launch a new portal for making e-filing of Income Tax Return faster and more convenient for taxpayers. The ITR e-filing portal 3.0 is aimed at providing taxpayers with a seamless and secure platform to file tax returns.
In an internal circular dated Oct. 8, the IT Department said that the existing Integrated e-filing and Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 will cease its operations. It will be replaced by a new project; Project IEC 3.0. The process of bringing in this project has reportedly already been initiated.
ITR E-Filing Portal 3.0: How Will It Help Taxpayers?
According to the internal circular, the IT Department noted that the new IEC project will offer an e-filing portal that will allow taxpayers to file their income tax returns electronically, submit statutory forms and make use of several other services.
The revamped e-filing platform will also provide a Back-Office portal, used by the field officers to access taxpayer filing and processing data.
The circular further noted that the Project IEC 3.0 is envisaged to be not just an extension of the services offered by Project IEC 2.0, it will also provide a “significantly improved system to ensure a secure and user-friendly environment.”
Income Tax Department Seeking Public Suggestions
Ahead of the launch of the new e-filing portal with advanced features, the Income Tax Department has sought feedback from stakeholders and the public.
“It is considered desirable to hold wide consultations with the various Project IEC users/stakeholders and obtain their opinion/views/suggestions in respect of the good features/deficiencies of the existing Project IEC 2.0 as well as the tangible improvements that may be made in IEC 3.0,” according to the circular, as quoted by media reports.
It further said that the Project IEC 3.0 will have a significant impact on the working of the department as well as taxpayers and citizens of India in the upcoming years.
The IT Department also said that a committee led by an officer of at least a Commissioner of Income Tax rank must be formed within a week from the order issued on Oct. 8. This committee will be tasked with the gathering of views, suggestions and opinions from relevant people, including taxpayers, tax professionals, department officers and other stakeholders across regions. The committee will submit the responses collected by it by Nov. 30, 2024.