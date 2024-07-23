New Income Tax Slabs For 2024-2025 Explained: Budget 2024 New Tax Regime Explainer

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday revised the income tax slab rates in the new tax regime in the first full budget of the Narendra Modi-led government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the new changes, the calculation for your income tax for FY 2024-25 will now change.

The government has announced an increase in the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 in the latest Union Budget in a move, expected to benefit salaried individuals, providing them with higher tax savings and greater disposable income.

As part of these changes, the basic exemption limit under the new income tax regime continues to be Rs 3 lakh. Income from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh will be taxed at 5% whereas income from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will be taxed at 10%. Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh will be taxed at 15%. No changes were made in the higher income brackets of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh which continue to be taxed at 20% and income earned above Rs 15 lakh will continue to be taxed at 30%.

Read on to know about the revised income tax slabs for 2024-25 under the new income tax regime.