New GST Rates Make Cars More Affordable: A Comparison Of Vehicle Loans From Top Banks

Buying a car may become lighter on the pocket, both in terms of upfront cost and monthly EMIs. The GST Council's decision under GST 2.0 to rationalise tax slabs has led to a direct reduction in car prices.

The earlier goods and services tax (GST) structure comprised four slabs: 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Under the recent reforms, this has been simplified to just a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%. The new GST structure will come into effect from Sept. 22.

As part of the revised structure, the tax on small cars has been cut from 28% to 18%. Larger and luxury vehicles such as SUVs will be taxed at a flat 40% rate without any cess.

Earlier, SUVs and luxury vehicles attracted 28% GST along with a compensation cess of up to 22%. The new rate, therefore, reduces the overall burden, making such cars cheaper.

Many top brands have announced rate cuts across models, following the GST reduction. A slash in prices means one can take a lower vehicle loan which, in turn, brings down the equated monthly instalments (EMIs).