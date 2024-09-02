New Fund Offers This Week: Tourism, Index, Multi Asset Schemes In Focus

The first week of September will see more than 10 new fund offers opening. These range from index funds and multi asset funds to dividend yield funds.

More than 100 new fund offers have been launched in 2024. These fund offerings, spread across categories, have had a massive appeal among investors as the inflow into the industry that NFOs alone account for stood at Rs 16,565 crore in July.

Here's all you need to know about NFOs open this week: