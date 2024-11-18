New Fund Offers This Week: Sector Rotation, Index And Arbitrage Funds
The offers open on Monday include arbitrage funds, multi-sector rotation and index funds along with a few others.
Indian investors have not shied away from New Fund Offers, instead the growing traction is more clearer than ever in the numbers. Inflow into NFOs have taken new heights this year, as a total of nearly Rs 99,661 crore this year alone.
Opening Today
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by employing a quantamental approach of investing in equity and equity derivatives of specific sectors that are trending due to better earnings expectation. The allocation among sectors and stock selection will be decided by the in-house proprietary quantitative model and further augmented with fundamental analysis.
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 29.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index by investing in securities of the Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index in the same proportion/weightage with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index.
ICICI Prudential Equity Minimum Variance Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: To generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity related instruments through a diversified basket with an aim to minimise the portfolio volatility.
Closing Today
Franklin India Arbitrage Fund
Open: Nov. 4 to Nov. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Hybrid schemes.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation and income by predominantly investing in arbitrage opportunities in the cash and derivative segments of the equity markets and the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment and by investing the balance in debt and money market instruments.
Open This Week
Samco Arbitrage Fund
Open: Nov. 11 to Nov. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Hybrid scheme.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation and income. It predominantly invests in arbitrage opportunities in the cash and the derivative segments of the equity markets and the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment. The balance is invested in debt and money market instruments.
Axis CRISIL-IBX AAA Bond Financial Services - Sep 2027 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 8 to Nov. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns before fees and expenses that closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA Financial Services Index – Sep 2027, subject to tracking error/tracking difference.
Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund
Open: Nov. 8 to Nov. 22.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related securities of companies that are likely to benefit directly or indirectly from the domestic consumption led demand.
Tata India Innovation Fund
Open: Nov. 11 to Nov. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investors with opportunities for long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that seeks to benefit from adoption of innovative strategies and themes.
UTI Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 11 to Nov. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index.
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 11 to Nov. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index.
Aditya Birla Sun Life BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund
Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of securities as represented by the BSE India Infrastructure Total Return Index.
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that commensurate to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Auto Index before expenses.
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund
Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that commensurate to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Realty Index before expenses.