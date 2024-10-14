New Fund Offers This Week: MNC, Multicap And Index Funds In Focus
NFOs open this week are spread across categories. The offerings range from MNC, multicap, large and small cap funds.
New Fund Offerings brought Rs 14,575 crore inflow into the industry in September, against the Rs 13,815 crore inflow in August. Index funds saw the launch of the most NFOs under the category during the month.
Thirteen new fund offerings accounted for Rs 3,656 crore worth of inflows into the category. Launches under the passive fund category continued and the category saw growing number of investors as was evident in the numbers.
Opening Today
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 14 to Oct. 24.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index by investing in securities of the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index in the same proportion/weightage with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index.
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 14 to Oct. 24.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the Nifty 500 Value 50 Index by investing in securities of the Nifty 500 Value 50 Index in the same proportion/weightage, with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty 500 Value 50 Index.
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 14 to Oct. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Returns Index.
Closing Today
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 ETF
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Other ETFs.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total return of the underlying index.
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty200 Value 30 Index and subject to tracking errors, to endeavour to achieve the returns of the above index. This would be done by investing in all the stocks comprising the Nifty200 Value 30 Index in the same weightage that they represent in Nifty200 Value 30 Index.
Open This Week
Groww Gold ETF
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Gold ETF.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the Domestic Price of Physical Gold before expenses.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index-Dec 2025 Fund
Open: Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Dec 2025 before expenses.
Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 4 to Oct. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: To provide returns before expenses that correspond to the Nifty500 Value 50 TRI.
Mirae Asset Nifty 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 10 to Oct. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty 50 Total Return Index.
Mirae Asset Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 10 to Oct. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Total Return Index.
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty Capital Markets Index.
Kotak MNC Fund
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Sectoral/thematic.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of multi-national companies.
Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund
Open: Oct. 9 to Oct. 22.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty Total Market Total Return Index.
Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund
Open: Oct. 10 to Oct. 24.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Large and mid cap funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies.
Samco Multi Cap Fund
Open: Oct. 10 to Oct. 24.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Multicap fund.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, mid cap and small cap companies.
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 ETF
Open: Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Other ETFs.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of the Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Total Return Index.
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total returns of the Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund.
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund
Open: Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/thematic.
Investing Objective: The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term growth of capital by predominantly investing in digital and technology dependent companies, hardware, peripherals and components, software, telecom, media, internet and e-commerce and other companies engaged in or leveraging digitisation.
TRUSTMF SMALL CAP FUND
Open: Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Small cap fund.
Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies.
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best-In-Class Strategy Fund
Open: Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral and thematic.
Investing Objective: An open-ended equity scheme investing in companies following Environment, Social and Governance theme adopting best-in-class strategy.