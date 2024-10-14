New Fund Offers This Week: MNC, Multicap And Index Funds In Focus

New Fund Offerings brought Rs 14,575 crore inflow into the industry in September, against the Rs 13,815 crore inflow in August. Index funds saw the launch of the most NFOs under the category during the month.

Thirteen new fund offerings accounted for Rs 3,656 crore worth of inflows into the category. Launches under the passive fund category continued and the category saw growing number of investors as was evident in the numbers.

NFOs open this week are spread across categories. The offerings range from MNC, multicap, to large and small cap funds.