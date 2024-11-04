New Fund Offers This Week: Index, Liquid And Arbitrage Funds In Focus
There are two schemes under the debt and hybrid category that are open this week.
There are 10 funds, across categories, that are open this week. The trend of most offerings being launched under the passive fund category continues, with six out of 10 offerings this week being passive schemes.
There are also two schemes that are under the debt and hybrid category that are open this week.
Opening Today
Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth
Open: Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Other ETFs.
Investing Objective: The investment objective is to seek to provide current income, commensurate with low risk while providing a high level of liquidity through a portfolio of TREPS on GSEC or T-bills/Repo & Reverse Repo. The scheme endeavors to provide returns that before expenses, closely correspond to the returns of Nifty 1D Rate Index.
Shriram Liquid Fund
Open: Nov. 4 to Nov. 8.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Debt Scheme.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate optimal returns consistent with lower to moderate levels of risk and high liquidity by investing in debt and money market instruments The fund maintains an average maturity in the range of <91 days.
ALSO READ
Have Little Faith In Equity, Not Just In Gold And Real Estate, Says Vijay Mantri Of JRL Money
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA Financial Services Index-Sep 2027 Fund
Open: Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA Financial Services Index – Sep 2027.
Franklin India Arbitrage Fund
Open: Nov. 4 to Nov. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Hybrid Schemes.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation and income by predominantly investing in arbitrage opportunities in the cash and derivative segments of the equity markets and the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment. The balance is invested in debt and money market instruments.
Open This Week
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund
Open: Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Total Return Index.
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Index Fund
Open: Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Fund.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Total Return Index.
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund
Open: Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Total Return Index.
Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Index Fund
Open: Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Total Return Index.
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF
Open: Oct. 27 to Nov. 8.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Other Scheme.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to seek capital appreciation by investing in units of Gold ETF.