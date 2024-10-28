New Fund Offers This Week: Groww, Zerodha ETFs And Index Funds
All the three NFOs open this week are under index funds and ETFs.
The inflows into the mutual fund industry have been strongly supported by new fund offers.
In the month of September, 13 of the NFOs launched were under the index funds category. The trend continues this week as all the three NFOs open this week are under index funds and ETFs.
Closing Today
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 14 to Oct. 28
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000
Category: Index Funds
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Returns Index before expenses.
Open This Week
Groww Gold ETF FOF
Open: Oct. 16 to Oct. 30
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500
Category: FoF Domestic
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to seek capital appreciation by investing in units of Gold ETF.
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF
Open: Oct. 25 to Nov. 8
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500
Category: FoF Domestic
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to seek capital appreciation by investing in units of Gold ETF.