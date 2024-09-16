New Fund Offers This Week: Groww Rate Liquid ETF And Tourism Index Fund In Focus
The new fund offerings open this week are dominated by Index funds and ETFs launched in the passive category.
Total investment into passive funds via NFOs stood at Rs 884 crore in August, with 10 schemes launched in the month under review. September also witnesses a wide range of offerings under the category.
Opening Today:
Groww Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF
Launched under the Other ETFs category, the ETF NFO is open from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. The minimum subscription is Rs 500. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide current income, commensurate with relatively low risk, while providing a high level of liquidity, primarily through a portfolio of Tri-Party REPO, Repo in Government Securities, Reverse Repos and similar other overnight instruments.
However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. There is no entry or exit load that is applicable.
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Momentum 50 ETF
Launched under the Other ETFs category, the offer is open from Monday through Sept. 18. The minimum subscription for the scheme is Rs 500 and above.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Total Return Index, which is subject to tracking error. There is no entry and exit load that is applicable to the scheme.
Closing Today:
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund
This fund launched under the Index funds category was open from Sept. 2 and will close on Monday. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 5,000 and above.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. There will be no entrance or exit load that is applicable.
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund
Launched under the Index funds category, the NFO has been open since Sept. 2 and will close Monday. The minimum subscription of the fund is Rs 5,000 and above.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. There will not be any entry or exit load that is applicable.
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund
The scheme that is the second index fund tracking Nifty India Tourism had been open from Sept. 2 and will be closing on Monday. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 100 and above for this index fund.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond with the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking errors. There will not be entrance or exit loads applicable.
Open This Week:
Invesco India Technology Fund
This fund launched under the sectoral and thematic fund category had opened on Sept. 3 and will close on Sept. 17. The minimum subscription for the NFO is Rs 1,000 and above.
The objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies in the technology and related sectors, companies focused on driving transformative innovations. The scheme's investments will be spread across technology, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other technology companies, including those benefitting from the increased digital adoption. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. There is no entrance or exit load that will apply.
Franklin India Medium To Long Duration Fund
Under the debt category, this is a Medium to Long Duration Fund that was open from Sept. 3. The NFO will close on Sept. 17 and the minimum amount is Rs 5,000.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns by investing in debt and money market instruments such that the Macaulay duration of the scheme portfolio is between four to seven years. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. There is no entrance or exit load that is applicable for the fund.
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Funds
Launched under the Index Funds category, the scheme is open from Sept. 4 to Sept. 18. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 500 and above.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Total Return Index, subject to tracking error.
A 1% exit load will be charged if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. No exit load applies if redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund
The NFO was launched under the sectoral and thematic funds category. The offer opened Sept. 5 and will close on Sept. 19. The minimum subscription for this fund is Rs 5,000.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from export of goods or services. There is no assurance that the scheme guarantees any returns.
There is no exit load if the units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% of the units purchased or switched in, within one year from the date of allotment.
There will be a 1% exit load if units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within one year from the date of allotment.
If units are redeemed or switched out on or after one year from the date of allotment, there will not be any exit load that’s applicable.
Axis CRISIL - IBX AAA NBFC Index - Jun 2027 Fund
Under the Index funds scheme category, the fund is open from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23. The minimum subscription for the scheme is Rs 5,000.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns before fees and expenses that closely corresponds to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC Index – Jun 2027, subject to tracking errors. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. There is no entry or exit load that is applicable.
Bandhan Business Cycle Fund
Under the sectoral and thematic category, the fund offer is open from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24. This fund has a minimum subscription of Rs 1,000.
The scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. There is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme’s objectives will be realised.
If redeemed or switched out on or within 30 days from the date of allotment, 0.5% of applicable NAV is applicable as the exit load. There will not be any units redeemed or switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Launched under the Index funds category, the NFO opened on Sept. 11 and will close on Sept. 25. The minimum subscription for this index fund is Rs 1,000 and above.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that commensurate to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors. There is no entrance and exit load applicable for the fund.