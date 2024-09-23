New Fund Offers This Week: Defence ETFs, Thematic Index Funds In Focus
The focus of new fund offerings this week is on index funds and ETFs. The Other Schemes category has continued to see consistent inflows, bringing inflows worth Rs 14,599 crore in August.
The new fund offers in the index fund and ETF category alone accounted for Rs 884 crore in the previous month. The trend seems to continue strong, as ETFs and passive funds take the center stage again this week.
Opening Today:
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF
Open: Sept. 23 to Oct.4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Other ETFs.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty India Defence in the same proportion/weightage, with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty India Defence Index.
Groww Nifty India Defence FOF
Open: Sept. 23 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: FoF Domestic.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital gains by investing in units of the Groww Nifty India Defence ETF.
Closing Today:
Axis CRISIL - IBX AAA NBFC Index - Jun 2027 Fund
Open: Sept. 13 to Sept. 23.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index Funds.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns before fees and expenses that closely corresponds to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC Index – Jun 2027.
Open This Week:
Bandhan Business Cycle Fund
Open: Sept. 10 to Sept. 24.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
The scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy.
Exit load: If redeemed/switched out on/within 30 days from the date of allotment, 0.5% of applicable NAV will be the exit load.
SBI Nifty 500 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 17 to Sept. 24.
Minimum Subscription Amount: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index Funds.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities, as represented by the underlying index.
Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 11 to Sept. 25.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that commensurate to the total returns of the securities, as represented by the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index before expenses.
Kotak Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index Funds.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index.
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
The investment objective of the scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies, following manufacturing theme.
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Amount: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of technology and technology related companies.
An exit load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed or switched-out within one month from the date of allotment.
HDFC NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index Funds.
To generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index (TRI).
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Other ETFs.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Metal Index.