NBFC Premature Deposit Withdrawal: New RBI Rules That Benefit Depositors

There are two conditions where the deposit holder will be allowed to take the full amount of the deposit back if this is done within three months of the deposit being made.

The first condition is with respect to tiny deposits. Tiny deposits are those where the value of the deposit is Rs 10,000 or less, and for these small deposits, they can take back the full value of the deposit without any problem.

For other deposits, there is a specific condition that needs to be fulfilled to get the full amount back. This means that there has to be a critical illness as the reason for the premature withdrawal before the completion of three months of the deposit. The critical illness that will be considered would be as per the definition of it as provided by the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India. This will ensure that there is clarity on which diseases would be considered critical illnesses and will lead to lesser amounts of disputes with the NBFC. If these conditions are fulfilled, then the deposit holder can take back the full 100% of the amount that they have kept as a deposit, but the important thing is that they will get the amount back without interest.