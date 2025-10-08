Navi Mumbai Airport To Spark Realty Boom? What Homebuyers Should Know Before Investing In Panvel, Ulwe

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a structural positive for areas like Ulwe and Panvel, but this expert warns homebuyers and investors not to rush, advising a measured, long-term approach rather than panic-buying.

The anticipation surrounding the new NMIA has already fuelled significant speculative price activity in nodes like Ulwe, Panvel, and the surrounding five-10 km radius, as major transport infrastructure typically raises both land and residential values due to improved connectivity.

Given this, it’s a multi‑year value driver — good for end‑users and long‑term investors, risky for short‑term speculators,” according to Chintan Vasani, Founder Partner at Wisebiz Realty. Vasani confirms that the airport will raise the "long-term profile of Ulwe/Panvel," but cautions that the benefits will be "uneven and will favour buyers who focus on fundamentals... and who have a multi-year horizon."