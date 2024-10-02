NPS: Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind Mantra Meets The Magic Of Compounding

Out of sight, out of mind. This mantra applies to more than just a few aspects in life. But it meets the magic of compounding in National Pension Schemes. The scheme has been one of India's favorites to invest towards retirement.

This partially taxed investment is known to be an almost invisible investment that most people forget about. Especially, if there is an SIP that is set up, this investment is not visible on one's investing portfolio and investors stay invested till they reach retirement.

"One unique advantage of NPS is that you don't see this investment. One does not see it, so they do not bother about the portfolio size or returns. One does not go check on this and the compounding starts happening," said Gajendra Kothari, chief executive officer of Etica Wealth.