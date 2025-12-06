Mutual Funds Vs Gold Vs FD: Where To Invest Rs 1.25 Lakh Today For Maximum Wealth Creation By 2040

A long-term investment strategy is a crucial component of a well-balanced financial portfolio. It helps minimise risk while allowing wealth to grow through the power of compounding. Depending on their capacity and future goals, investors typically allocate either small or large amounts. While mutual funds allow a large upfront investment through a lump sum, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) enable wealth creation gradually by investing smaller amounts each month.

Investors can also diversify lump sum allocations across multiple assets such as mutual funds, gold and fixed deposits (FDs) to reduce risk while aiming for steady returns. For those with moderate to high risk appetites, mutual fund lump sum investments may be suitable. Conversely, conservative investors may prefer gold, fixed deposits and other traditional schemes.

Over a long-term horizon, lump sum investments can be rewarding, though returns depend on the chosen asset class. Assuming an investor deploys a lump sum of Rs 1.25 lakh today until 2040, here is how it could potentially grow over a 15-year period.